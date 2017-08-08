Two teens facing charges after woman assaulted in Dartmouth

Two teenage boys are facing charges after a woman was assaulted and threatened with bear spray in Dartmouth.

In a media release issued Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police said the incident happened in the area of Hawthorne and Silver streets during a dispute Monday night between a 44-year-old woman and two teenage boys.

One of the boys assaulted the woman and the other threatened her with bear spray. The woman didn’t require medical attention.

Police said both boys fled the area on foot but were arrested in the area a short time later.

One male suspect had a BB gun in his possession.

Both boys have been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon.