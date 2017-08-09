Halifax police say Hells Angels member faces charges after drug raid at home

HALIFAX — Police in Halifax say three people, including a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang, face multiple drug and firearms-related charges following a search at a local home.

A man police identify as a member of the Hells Angels, 35-year-old David James Bishop, is in custody and is scheduled to appear today in Dartmouth Provincial Court.

Two women, 33-year-old Jacquelyne Anna Brophy and 28-year-old Sara Michelle Walker, were released and are to appear in court Aug. 30.

The search was conducted Aug. 2 at a home on Pernix Court in the bedroom community of Cole Harbour.

Police say they found a large quantity of drugs along with outlaw motorcycle gang-related paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition.