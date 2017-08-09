Hells Angels member and two women facing drugs and firearm-related charges

A member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and two women are facing several firearm and drug trafficking-related charges in relation to a search warrant executed at a Cole Harbour home last week.

In a media release issued Wednesday morning, Nova Scotia RCMP said on Aug. 2 they executed a search warrant at a home on Pernix Court. Police seized a large amount of drugs, drug and outlaw motorcycle gang related paraphernalia, ammunition and firearms.

One of the firearms was loaded.

Hells Angels member David James Bishop, 35, Jacquelyne Anna Brophy, 33, and Sara Michelle Walker, 28, all from Cole Harbour, have been charged with the following offences:

•Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

•Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Ecstasy)

•Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cannabis Resin)

•Unsafe storage of firearm x 4

•Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose x 2

•Possession of a loaded restricted firearm x 2

•Unauthorized possession of firearm x 2

•Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized x 2

•Possession of restricted firearm with ammunition x 2

Bishop was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

"These charges exemplify the correlation between Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs and criminality," Cpl. Mike Kerr said in the media release.

"It is this kind of criminal activity that brings harm and increased violence to our communities."

Brophy and Walker were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Aug. 30.

Bishop was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday morning.