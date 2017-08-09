'Kind of in shock:' Halifax country singer Makayla Lynn featured in Rolling Stone

From small-town Nova Scotia to the pages of Rolling Stone magazine, Makayla Lynn’s star is on the rise in the world of country music.

The 16-year-old singer/songwriter, who has opened shows for the likes of Carrie Underwood and Alabama, was named in the “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know” list in the music and pop-culture magazine.

“I’m still kind of in shock about it,” Lynn said. “I was really amazed and I still didn’t get how big of a deal that was until it was released yesterday, and I was like, oh my gosh! That’s my name right there on the Rolling Stone magazine, like, it’s just absolutely insane.”

The magazine described her music as “a refreshing line between modern pop-country and a style that evokes the 90s one-name queens (Faith, Shania, Trisha).” It also wrote:

“Lynn isn’t old school, but she's not new wave either – leave it to a teenager to find a sweet spot in the middle.”

Originally from the Halifax-area Elmsdale, Nova Scotia, Lynn learned to play the guitar from her grandmother at the age of seven.

She continued writing songs and performing in shows locally.

“It kind of snowballed from there and I kept performing shows from around here and a little bit in Ontario and then to Nashville eventually,” she said. “So I’ve just really fallen in love with it and made it my career.”

Lynn said she still remembers the first time she played for a big crowd at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival in Prince Edward Island.

She said the talent buyer at the festival asked her to play in between acts to get the crowd going.

“It was like, little me with my guitar, I was like ten years old. I got up and played, ‘Jesus take the wheel’ for like 20,000 people,” she said.

“It was just like, one of those moments like, 'Oh my God! This is it. This is what I wanna do for the rest of my life.'”

Although Lynn plans on moving to Nashville at some point after her high school graduation, she said she Nova Scotia would always be home.

“It’s so humbling to know that I’m from such a cool place and a place with some amazing people, supportive people, so just getting these opportunities really is a blessing for me.”

“My hometown, my community has been really supportive of me so of course I would come back... I would always come back and call this place home.”