Nova Scotia civil servants to seek arbitration after conciliation talks fail

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's largest public sector union says conciliation talks with the province have failed and it now plans to file for arbitration on behalf of 8,000 civil servants.

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union says the province hasn't budged from any key issues in its last offer, including a wage increase of 3.5 per cent over four years.

It says another significant obstacle is the government's intent to end a retirement payment known as the public service award.

In a news release, union president Jason MacLean called the talks "frustrating" and says the goal is to reach a fair agreement "once the premier is removed from the bargaining table."

The workers are employed across a range of government services including Service Nova Scotia, corrections, child welfare, the courts, and health and safety.