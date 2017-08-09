News / Halifax

Nova Scotia man caught driving 65 km/h over the speed limit charged with stunting

Nova Scotia RCMP say the man, from Lunenburg County, was caught travelling at 155 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 8 in South Brookfield at about 8 p.m.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police caught him driving 65 km/h over the speed limit on Tuesday.

A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP says the man, from Lunenburg County, was caught travelling at 155 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 8 in South Brookfield at about 8 p.m.

He’s had his Infiniti G35 seized, his licence suspended for a week, and he’s been fined $2,422.50.

