Nova Scotia man caught driving 65 km/h over the speed limit charged with stunting
Nova Scotia RCMP say the man, from Lunenburg County, was caught travelling at 155 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 8 in South Brookfield at about 8 p.m.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 23-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police caught him driving 65 km/h over the speed limit on Tuesday.
A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP says the man, from Lunenburg County, was caught travelling at 155 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 8 in South Brookfield at about 8 p.m.
He’s had his Infiniti G35 seized, his licence suspended for a week, and he’s been fined $2,422.50.