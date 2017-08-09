One man dies, another injured in two Halifax highway incidents

A man has died, and another was injured in two separate traffic incidents on a Halifax-area highway Wednesday morning.

According to a police release, at 7:12 a.m. Halifax Regional Police were called to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 102 between Lacewood Drive and Kearney Lake Road after a tractor-trailer, travelling outbound, went off the road and into a ditch.

The 57-year-old driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was unconscious when police arrived. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

A couple hours later at about 9:10 a.m., police responded to a collision involving a Halifax police motorcycle just before the Lacewood Drive exit off the 102 outbound.

A pickup truck struck the police-issued motorcycle, which was assigned to an officer who was providing traffic control.

The man driving the pickup truck, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries. The police officer “narrowly avoided injury” by jumping into the nearby median.

Highway 102 outbound was closed from Dunbrack to Larry Uteck for a number of hours Wednesday morning.