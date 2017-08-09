Owner of Bedford funeral home pleads guilty to selling funerals without a licence

The owner of a Bedford funeral home has pleaded guilty to accepting money in advance for prearranged funerals without having a licence to sell them.

A news release from Service Nova Scotia said Trevor Tracey, owner of T.J. Tracey Cremation and Burial Specialists pleaded guilty to a charge under the Cemetery and Funeral Services Act last Thursday.

He's been fined $1,500.

Halifax Regional Police laid the charge with assistance from Service Nova Scotia.

The release warned Nova Scotians to be aware of unlicensed activity in funeral homes.

“If the funeral home does not hold the proper licence, this could mean that when a purchaser passes away, there could be no money set aside to cover the cost of their funeral,” it said.