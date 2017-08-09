Taking it to Tokyo: Halifax students only Canadians at international video contest

Having the chance to represent your country at an international event in Japan doesn’t happen to every kid the summer before entering Grade 6.

But it just did for Hannah Norris Daley.

On Saturday, the 11-year-old returned from Tokyo where she represented her country and fellow elementary school students from Ecole Rockingham. Although they didn't take home the grand prize, the Halifax students created a video selected as the only Canadian finalist in the Kid Witness News worldwide video contest.

There were 18 countries and videos represented at the Tokyo finals, which took place from Aug. 1 to 5.

“I think I learned a lot about working with a group of people and understanding each other even though we don’t speak the same language. That was really hard,” Daley said.

“I learned a lot about teamwork.”

Students from Ecole Rockingham researched, scripted, produced, directed and edited a video intended to honour Canada’s 150th anniversary. They developed a large-scale map of Canada using cards filled with images drawn by students of all ages at the elementary school.

“You don’t really realize when you start something like this that it can end this way,” said Andrew Stickings, the school’s Grade 5/6 English teacher.

“It’s important that students see that there could be this fantastic experience related to any project or work they do, so it’s important to always work hard and do your best.”

Stickings has participated in the Kid Witness News interactive educational video program for the past 10 years. He said providing studnets with video equipment and having them produce a five-minute video themselves is always a good experience.

“They’re having all of this fun but when you step back and look at the big picture here are students problem solving, communicating, creating and working together to complete a project,” he said.

"When it all comes together it’s truly amazing to see that they can produce something like this, and who knows where it takes them.”

Daley, who directed the video, said she is considering video and film production as a future career.

Her stepfather Andrew MacDonald, who accompanied Stickings and Daley on the Tokyo trip, said their entire family was proud of what she and her fellow students had accomplished.

“It was nice seeing the other kids’ videos and meeting some of them and interacting with them, you get to see that these are some amazing, very talented kids,” MacDonald said.