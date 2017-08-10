Charges laid in 2012 homicides of Matthew Hebb and Earle Stewart

Charges have been laid in connection with the 2012 homicides of Matthew Hebb and Earle Stewart.

In a media release Thursday morning, Halifax District RCMP said on Wednesday they arrested Elmer Percy Higgins, 65, and Karen Marie Higgins, 49, at a Halifax residence without incident.

They are both being charged with second degree murder and related firearms offences.

On Dec. 12, 2012, emergency personnel responded to a 911 call near the 450 block of Highway 374 after witnesses observed a fire at a camp near Sheet Harbour.

Upon investigation, fire officials found the bodies of two men, Matthew Allan Hebb, 22, and Earle Clayton Stewart, 59, both from Spryfield.

Both deaths were confirmed to be homicides.

Police arrested the two suspects on Dec. 18, 2012 in relation to the homicides. They were arrested again in March, 2017.

Police said the pair were later released without charges, however on Wednesday both Elmer Percy Higgins and Karen Marie Higgins were arrested again and charged.

“Today’s charges represent over four years of tireless investigative work,” says Insp. Trudy Bangloy, Officer in Charge of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

“Our investigators persevered and in the end, it is our hope that we find answers for the Hebb and Stewart families.”