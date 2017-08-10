From IndiaFest to Beer Fest: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend

IndiaFest

If you want to immerse yourself in rich Indian culture, try IndiaFest. All weekend long, listen to bollywood music and try authentic Indian food. There will also be henna stalls and Indian clothing stalls where you can buy your own colourful saree and ornate Indian jewelry.

Where: Halifax Forum

When: Aug. 11 – 13, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Celebrating Pakistan

Aug. 14 is Pakistan’s independence day, but Pakistanis in Halifax are celebrating a day early. There will be a cricket match starting at 6:30 p.m. and kite-flying. There will also be Pakistani barbecue (halal). It’s an event for all ages, complete with a bouncy castle to entertain the kids.

Where: Halifax Commons

When: Aug. 13, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Halifax Seaport Beer Festival

This event is every beer-loving Haligonian’s favourite place to be. The event features 300 craft, specialty, imported beers and ciders from every province in Canada and 15 other countries. There are regular tickets and VIP ones for the extra beer fanatics. The two day event will have tastings from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and twice on Saturday, the first from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and again from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Cunard Centre

When: Aug. 11 – 12, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Secret Messages on the Sidewalk

A cool new art form, known as “Rainworks” will be installed on some downtown sidewalks on Saturday. The art features secret messages written that are only visible when water is thrown on them, therefore visible completely when it’s raining. The event will include a map to all the locations where you can also meet the artists while they are installing the art. It makes for an amazing instagram photo.

Where: Argyle Fine Art, 1559 Barrington St.

When: Aug. 12, 2 p.m.

Northern Lights Lantern Festival

If you want something for the family, the 14th annual Northern Lights Lanterns Festival is the perfect event for kids to have fun and get creative. The event begins with a “make your own lantern workshop” and includes other activities like face-painting, bouncy castle, horse-riding, music and barbecue (halal option available). The event goes into the night where the entire ground will be lit with lanterns ending in fireworks.

Where: Merv Sullivan Park