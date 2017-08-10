Halifax-area family arrives home from vacation to find house broken into, items stolen
The Cole Harbour family said a large amount of jewelry and a video game system was stolen.
A Cole Harbour family discovered their home had been broken into after they arrived back from vacation this week, police said.
According to a Halifax RCMP release, a family returned home from vacation on Wednesday to find that someone had stolen items from their house.
Sometime between 5 p.m. on August 5, and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the home on Heathland Way was broken into and thieves stole a large quantity of gold jewelry and a Sony PlayStation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.
