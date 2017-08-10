Man facing weapons, drug-related charges after reports of shots fired in Dartmouth

A man is facing several charges, including assaulting police, after police responded to reports of shots fired in Dartmouth.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at about 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday they received reports of shots fired in the area of Pinecrest Drive and Brule Street.

Police responded to the call and arrested a 20-year-old male. They recovered a firearm and drugs.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning and is facing various weapons and drug-related charges. He’s also being charged with assaulting police.