Pedestrian thrown into car windshield in Halifax-area hit and run: police

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after a Halifax-area hit and run where he was thrown into a car’s windshield, and police are looking for the driver involved.

At 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, a 24-year old man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Cow Bay Road and Cleary Drive, according to a Halifax RCMP release.

The man was walking on Cow Bay Road when he was hit from behind by a gold or yellow-coloured compact car, police said. The impact threw him into the windshield of the car and then up into the air.

The car fled the scene, and will likely have damage to its windshield and should be missing a side mirror.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening, injuries.