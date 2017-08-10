Police release photos of Halifax robbery suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Halifax robbery suspect.

Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a robbery in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road, according to a release.

A man had entered the store, pointed a handgun, and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect was last seen leaving on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 30 to 40-years-old, 5'7” with a stocky build. He was wearing a black jacket over a red hoodie, black track pants, black sneakers with white mid-soles, and a backwards black hat at the time of the robbery.