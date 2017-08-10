News / Halifax

Police release photos of Halifax robbery suspect

A Herring Cove Road store was robbed earlier this week, and the suspect ran away with some money.

The suspect wanted in a recent Halifax robbery.

Contributed

The suspect wanted in a recent Halifax robbery.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Halifax robbery suspect.

Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a robbery in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road, according to a release.

A man had entered the store, pointed a handgun, and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect was last seen leaving on foot.

The robbery suspect.

Contributed

The robbery suspect.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 30 to 40-years-old, 5'7” with a stocky build. He was wearing a black jacket over a red hoodie, black track pants, black sneakers with white mid-soles, and a backwards black hat at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular