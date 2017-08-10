Police say no charges laid after Sullivan's Pond geese hit, killed by car

Halifax police say no charges have been laid after two Sullivan’s Pond geese were killed and a third hit by a car.

In a media release late Wednesday night, Halifax Regional Police said the incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. when a man was driving westbound (inbound) on Prince Albert Road in Dartmouth.

He was driving past Sullivan’s Pond as the geese were crossing from the area of Elliott Street. Police said he did not see the geese and struck three of them.

One goose died at the scene. Another goose was taken to a vet and died. The third goose continued and swam to the island. The third goose is being monitored by volunteers.

Police said witnesses confirm that speed was not a factor in this incident.