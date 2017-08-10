Removing Cornwallis statue from Halifax park is local issue: justice minister

WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she defers to the views of local Mi'kmaq leaders on whether a controversial statue of Halifax's founder should be moved.

The Liberal cabinet minister is in Wolfville, N.S., today to attend a meeting with Nova Scotia chiefs and MPs to discuss increased self government for Mi'kmaq communities in the province.

Last month protesters pledged to remove a bronze monument to Edward Cornwallis in a Halifax park, but instead the city temporarily covered it in a tarp.

Cornwallis, as governor of Nova Scotia, founded Halifax in 1749 and soon after issued a bounty on Mi'kmaq scalps in response to an attack on colonists.

Some members of the Mi'kmaq community have called for removal of tributes to Cornwallis, calling his actions a form of genocide.