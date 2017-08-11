Halifax police investigate collision that threw driver from motorcycle
Nova Scotia RCMP say the 17-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with “serious non-life threatening injuries.”
Police in the Halifax area are investigating after a collision Thursday night between a van and a motorcycle.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 2 in Fall River.
They say the 17-year-old driver of the motorcycle was thrown from his bike, and had to be taken to hospital with “serious non-life threatening injuries.”
The driver of the GMC van was not injured.
Police say an accident scene analyst was on the scene and the investigation into what they call an accident continues.