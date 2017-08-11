Memorial planned for Dartmouth geese killed this week

A memorial has been planned for the Dartmouth geese who lost their lives earlier this week.

Three of the beloved Sullivan’s Pond geese were struck by a driver Wednesday evening, and two died.

The incident ignited a firestorm of outrage on social media, but police said the driver didn’t see the geese, and he won’t be charged. A change.org petition has gathered more than 1,000 supporters asking police to lay charges.

Twitter account @DartmouthHaiku, which typically tweets love letters to Dartmouth in 17 syllables, organized the memorial, and tweeted a poster for it on Thursday.

People are asked to gather at the gazebo at Sullivan’s Pond on Saturday evening for words by @DartmouthHaiku and possible guests, and music from Dartmouth singer-songwriter Eric Stephen Martin.

The weather forecast for Saturday is dreary, and the poster says the event is, “Happening in good weather for a person or a duck.”