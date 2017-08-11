Nova Scotia police arrest man for selling possible fentanyl after two overdoses

Police in Nova Scotia have arrested a 38-year-old man for selling drugs that made two men in their 20s overdose.

A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says officers were on patrol in Windsor just before 2 a.m. last Saturday when they found a 20-year-old man in medical distress. While attending to him, the officers found a 21-year-old man showing similar symptoms.

“Based on the officer's observations and the belief the symptom may have been caused by the drug fentanyl, Naloxone was administered to both men,” the release says.

Paramedics came and eventually took the men to Hants Community Hospital for treatment.

Police say the men told them they took what they thought was “Molly,” which is a slang term for MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

The next day, police arrested a 38-year-old man for trafficking in a controlled substance. He’s been released, and is due back in Windsor provincial court on Sep. 19.

"We want to caution citizens that there is no guarantee what is in drugs purchased off the street and could cost you your life,” an RCMP corporal is quoted in the release.