Nova Scotia police find suspected fentanyl in stolen vehicle

Police in Nova Scotia say they’ve found traces of what they believe is fentanyl in a stolen vehicle.

A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP says police recovered the stolen vehicle in Poplar Grove, near Windsor, on Tuesday.

It’s the second time police have come into contact with possible fentanyl in the Windsor area in the past week.

Police are warning the public that fentanyl is in the area, and that it can be added to other drugs.