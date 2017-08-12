Man stabbed several times during brawl in front of apartment building: Halifax police

A man was stabbed multiple times during a brawl in front of Halifax-area apartment building.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called around 10:45 p.m. Friday about a number of people fighting at the location on Randall Avenue in Fairview.

The fisticuffs were over by the time officers arrived, but police found a 33-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

Police say another man ran from officers and was arrested at a nearby residence on Main Avenue.

The man who was stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.