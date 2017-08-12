Man stabbed several times during brawl in front of apartment building: Halifax police
The victim was taken to hospital while a suspect was arrested at a nearby residence.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man was stabbed multiple times during a brawl in front of Halifax-area apartment building.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called around 10:45 p.m. Friday about a number of people fighting at the location on Randall Avenue in Fairview.
The fisticuffs were over by the time officers arrived, but police found a 33-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
Police say another man ran from officers and was arrested at a nearby residence on Main Avenue.
The man who was stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
The suspect is a 31-year-old and police say they expect to lay charges.