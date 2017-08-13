Child dies after being pinned under ATV in Nova Scotia
The 5-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident, but pronounced dead a short while later.
A 5-year-old child is dead after an ATV crash in Nova Scotia.
According to a release, Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of a youth-model ATV rollover in a wooded area on Scotch Hill Road just after noon Sunday in Scotch Hill.
A 5-year-old child was pinned underneath the vehicle, police said.
Officers and paramedics responded to the scene where the child was removed and taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
An RCMP Collision Analyst was on the scene, and the investigation in ongoing.