Halifax man facing impaired charges after boat runs aground with five people

A Halifax man is facing charges of impaired use of a vessel and assault after police say a boat ran aground in the Sambro Head area.

At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, West Division Patrol members of the Halifax Regional Police responded to Sandy Cove (along with a Coast Guard cutter), where the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre had reported a 20-foot Cape Islander had run aground and there were possibly people unaccounted for who had abandoned the vessel.

The responding officer saw the boat marooned on the rocky shoreline, and eventually it was determined all five people who had been on the boat had made it safely to shore.

All were checked and cleared by paramedics.

As a result of the incident, the 39-year-old Halifax man who is alleged to have been operating the boat faces charges of Impaired Operation of a Vessel, Failing a Breathalizer, Assault, and Uttering Threats.