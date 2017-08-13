'Nova Scotia will be stronger for it:' Canada Games athletes bringing home province's third-highest medal count

A record-breaking Canada Games for Team Nova Scotia means the athletes and coaches will be coming back to make sports stronger than ever in the province, said the delegation head.

Team Nova Scotia placed fifth in the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg which wrapped up Sunday, tallying the third-best medal count in the province’s history.

The athletes collected 49 medals: 13 gold, 21 silver and 15 bronze at the Games, and every athlete in the canoe and kayak competition received at least one medal.

This was the most silver medals at a Games collected by the team, beating the old mark of 18.

“It shows that Nova Scotia has a great sport system, part of very strong coaches and organizations that allow athletes from a small jurisdiction like Nova Scotia to compete with all the bigger players,” chef de mission for Team Nova Scotia, Stephen Gallant, said in a phone interview with Metro from the closing ceremonies.

"Nova Scotia will be stronger for it."

Gallant said the medal count is especially impressive since N.S. is only the seventh biggest province in the country by population, and yet they placed fifth.

Local athletes made their mark with five-medal performances from Connor Fitzpatrick of Dartmouth, Mark Marschalko of Waverley, Ashley Card of Hammonds Plains and Nicole Jessop of Halifax in canoe and kayak. Hannah Hubley of Sheet Harbour picked up a wrestling medal, and the sailing team of Cameron Shaw of Halifax and Justin Timmins of Bedford took gold.