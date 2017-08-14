'A real shame:' Company House closing after months of harassment, says owner

Popular Halifax live-performance venue The Company House is closing after the owner says she’s been concerned for the safety of herself and her family due to harassment for months.

“No one’s really happy about it, but at the same time it’s really the end of this crazy nightmare,” Frank Russo, bar manager at The Company House (CoHo) said in an interview.

The Company House originally opened in 2009 as a live entertainment venue and quickly became popular among the LGBTQ community who considered it a safe space when it was run by Mary Ann Daye and Heather Gibson.

In June, 2016 Emmaleigh Rivera took ownership of the bar. She was unavailable speak with Metro due to anxiety and mental stress, Russo said.

A statement released on the bar’s Facebook page last Friday says “We have been lucky enough to work with some amazing artists and have made some lifelong friends but after continual personal harassment of ourselves, our family, and child, we have decided that it is better for us to move on.”

According to Russo, changes to the bar, like hiring two straight male bartenders, were not received well. After a controversial podcast aired this spring featuring a comedian who made transphobic and racist remarks, some members of the LGTBQ community began boycotting the venue altogether.

Russo said three or four people then escalated the harassment by threatening Rivera over the phone as well as online. Pictures of Rivera’s 8-year-old daughter in her classroom, along with her class schedule, were sent to her with threatening messages.

They also went after Rivera’s parents, Russo said, confronting them in a grocery store parking lot and calling their daughter transphobic and a white nationalist.

Russo said the police are now involved and an investigation is ongoing.

When contacted by Metro, Halifax Regional Police said they could not confirm an ongoing investigation citing privacy concerns.

Not the community’s fault

Despite being harassed for a long period of time, Russo said Rivera remained silent about the harassment because she did not want the entire community to be blamed for the actions of a few.

“This was not representative of the entire LGBT community,” Russo said. “Every time, it became more intense and crazier and crazier, and then people who used to come stopped coming because they did not want to be reprimanded.”

Boycott not harassment

Áine Morse, a non-binary trans person and co-chair of the Nova Scotia Rainbow Action Project, said the boycott was only intended to start a dialogue with the new owner about being more LGBTQ-friendly - not lead to any harassment or closure.

“I think it’s a real shame,” Morse said Monday.

“This was the outcome that nobody really wants to see from a boycott, that’s not the point. We wanted to be able to engage with them and talk about what was the problem, and why it wasn’t okay, and ways to move forward and now we will never get that opportunity.”

Morse said the boycott was important, but they do not condone violence or harassment and do not want anyone to equate the two.

“Any harassment they have been experiencing ... is not acceptable,” Morse said.