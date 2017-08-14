Former N.S. premier Darrell Dexter to start teaching at Dalhousie University

Former Nova Scotia premier Darrell Dexter has been named an honorary fellow at Dalhousie University’s MacEachen Institute where he’ll start teaching next month.

In a media release Monday, the MacEachen Institute for Public Policy and Governance said Dexter begins teaching students as an adjunct professor in a public policy research course at the university this September.

The media release states the course will offer graduate students an opportunity to engage in thoughtful discussion, debate key public policy challenges and work on current, real-world policy problems.

The course will meet as a weekly round table chaired by Dexter and feature a variety of guests.

“I’m honoured to be recognized in this way. I’m also looking forward to teaching the next generation of policy leaders at Dalhousie," Dexter said in the release.



“In the class, we’ll be exploring important topics like healthcare, Atlantic growth and civic engagement.”

The fellowship and class are being announced alongside the Policy Matters fall speaker series.

Each week, the MacEachen Institute, in collaboration with the School of Public Administration, will host the 90-minute panel discussion, open to the public and related to one of the Institute’s four research themes – Civic Engagement, Atlantic Canada and the World, Health Systems and Governance and Smart Infrastructure.