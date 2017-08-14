Halifax robbery suspect facing charges after photos released

A Halifax man has been charged with weapons offences and attempted robbery after police released photos of a suspect last week.

Just after 1 p.m. last Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road. A man had entered the store, pointed a handgun and demanded money. He was last seen leaving on foot.

Police released photos of the robbery suspect Thursday afternoon.

Last Friday at about 10:30 p.m., patrol officers arrested 27-year-old Brian Juston Johnson of Halifax without incident outside a residence on Hilden Drive in Halifax.