Halifax robbery suspect facing charges after photos released
Police asked for the public's help in finding the man involved with last week's Herring Cove Road robbery.
A Halifax man has been charged with weapons offences and attempted robbery after police released photos of a suspect last week.
Just after 1 p.m. last Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road. A man had entered the store, pointed a handgun and demanded money. He was last seen leaving on foot.
Police released photos of the robbery suspect Thursday afternoon.
Last Friday at about 10:30 p.m., patrol officers arrested 27-year-old Brian Juston Johnson of Halifax without incident outside a residence on Hilden Drive in Halifax.
He was remanded and appeared in Halifax provincial court Monday morning to face charges of using a firearm while attempting a robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to attend court.