Halifax shows solidarity with Charlottesville: Rally at Cornwallis statue to protest white supremacy

A Halifax protest in response to the white supremacist attacks in Charlottesville will be held at the foot of a local controversial statue.

“Tomorrow will be a rally to challenge the rise and tide of white supremacist ideology across North America and to memorialize Heather Heyer, as well as, to draw links between the far-right in the States and our situation here in Canada,” said Brad Vaughan, one of the organizers of Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. rally at Cornwallis Park, and member of Autonomy East.

The “Unite the Right” protest took place on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Charlottesville, Virginia as hundreds of white supremacists marched down the streets to protest the removal of the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

The U.S. rally ended in dozens injured and the homicide of counter-demonstrator Heyer.

Vaughan said the Charlottesville events have similarities to Halifax’s conversations about whether to remove the Edward Cornwallis statue in the park bearing his name.

“Members of the city council of Halifax have continuously deferred the issue of the Cornwallis statue. One of the white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville was around a similarly racist statue and … that those rally points are continuously allowed to exist speaks to this deep cultural current of white supremacy,” Vaughan said.

He added the rally is intended to send solidarity and strength to those resisting white supremacy and far-right ideologies across North America, while drawing attention to the work that needs to be done at home.