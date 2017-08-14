News / Halifax

Halifax testing out new crosswalk lights

The Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons have been installed at four crosswalks across Halifax Regional Municipality as part of a pilot program.

Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons installed at a crosswalk on South Street in Halifax.

Zane Woodford / Metro Order this photo

Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons installed at a crosswalk on South Street in Halifax.

Halifax is testing new lights at a handful of crosswalks in the municipality.

The Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons have been installed at four crosswalks as part of a pilot program.

The lights are installed at both sides of a marked crosswalk, just about the signs. The municipality says they’re closer to the ground than overhead lights, “they operate in a strobe pattern,” and they’re brighter than past models, designed to be more visible to drivers.

The lights have been installed at South and Wellington streets in Halifax; at Maple and Dahlia streets in Dartmouth; at Basinview Drive and Bedford Hills Road in Bedford; and at Williams Lake Road and Ravenscraig Drive in Williams Lake.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular