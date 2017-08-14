Halifax testing out new crosswalk lights
The Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons have been installed at four crosswalks across Halifax Regional Municipality as part of a pilot program.
Halifax is testing new lights at a handful of crosswalks in the municipality.
The lights are installed at both sides of a marked crosswalk, just about the signs. The municipality says they’re closer to the ground than overhead lights, “they operate in a strobe pattern,” and they’re brighter than past models, designed to be more visible to drivers.
The lights have been installed at South and Wellington streets in Halifax; at Maple and Dahlia streets in Dartmouth; at Basinview Drive and Bedford Hills Road in Bedford; and at Williams Lake Road and Ravenscraig Drive in Williams Lake.