N.S. now only province that requires a doctor's referral for abortion: advocates

HALIFAX — Advocates say Nova Scotia is now one of the most difficult provinces in the country in which to access abortion.

Darrah Teitel, public affairs officer for Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights, says the "extremely grim" situation may be unconstitutional.

Nova Scotia is the only province that requires a referral for a surgical abortion — and there are lengthy wait times and no provincial coverage for medical abortions using pills.

Lianne Yoshida, medical co-director of the termination of pregnancy unit at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax, says it is recognized as a problem.

She says she doesn't believe politics are behind the barriers, so much as that it is "the way it's always been," and officials are working on it.

Nova Scotia once had the region's least restrictive abortion access, but both New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have changed their policies in the last three years.

One woman, Melanie Mackenzie, said it took her two months to obtain an abortion when she got pregnant five years ago.

Mackenzie was told there was a waiting period, and was sent for a battery of tests including blood work and an ultrasound before obtaining an abortion at nearly 12 weeks pregnant.