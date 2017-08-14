Weatherman finds scorpion while unpacking bananas after Halifax shopping trip

HALIFAX — A weatherman says he got more than he bargained for during a recent trip to a Costco in Halifax after finding a live scorpion in a bag of bananas.

Nathan Coleman, a reporter for The Weather Network, says he was unloading groceries when his 11-year-old daughter spotted something squirming in a plastic bag.

Coleman says he dismissed the rustling until his mother put the bananas away and noticed the barb-tailed insect.

He says he double-bagged the scorpion and drove to the Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History, where it has been jarred for observation.

Coleman says a warehouse manager has apologized to him and says Costco is looking into the incident, but he thinks the product should be pulled from the shelves in the interest of safety.