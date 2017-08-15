Dartmouth woman Set For Life after scratch card lottery win

A Dartmouth woman is still in disbelief after becoming the province’s most recent lottery winner.

Catherine Johnson recently became the latest winner of Atlantic Lottery's Set for Life prize.

In a media release issued by Atlantic Lottery on Tuesday, Johnson said she’d always dreamed of winning the lottery but couldn’t believe at first that she’d won the top prize of $1,000 a week for 25 years or a lump sum of $675,000.

After calling Atlantic Lottery and confirming she had a winning ticket, Catherine found a unique way to hide her ticket while she waited to visit the office in person.

“I kept it in a pot, with the lid on, in the bottom of the drawer,” she said.

She plans to use some of her winnings to travel around Nova Scotia. That includes bringing her whole family to White Point Beach on the South Shore.

Johnson will also use some of her Set for Life winnings to renovate the house that she and her husband have owned for 48 years.

She accepted her lump sum payment prize of $675,000 during a celebration at Dartmouth’s Mic Mac Aquatic Club on Tuesday.

Set for Life is part of Atlantic Lottery’s selection of Scratch ‘N Win tickets. Tickets are $4. There is one top prize remaining in the Set for Life 4009 series and four top prizes remaining on the Set for Life 4018 series.