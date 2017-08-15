Driver facing charges after evading police and damaging their vehicle in Halifax area

A male driver who didn’t pull over for police and later damaged a police vehicle is in custody and facing charges.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, officers tried to pull a vehicle over on Old Sambro Road. It didn’t stop and increased speed.

Officers didn’t pursue the vehicle, but shortly afterward they saw it stopped in a driveway on Lee Murphy Crescent.

Police blocked the driveway with their vehicle. The suspect then backed into the police vehicle, causing a small amount of damage to both vehicles.

There were no injuries.

A 22-year-old male suspect was taken into custody and will be held for a court appearance.