Hurricane Gert to create major waves in Halifax area

Big waves are headed for Halifax this week.

According to a special Environment Canada weather statement in effect for the Halifax area, Hurricane Gert will not have a direct effect on Nova Scotia, but a long period of swell from the storm will move into the Atlantic Coast of N.S. on Wednesday into Thursday.

The swell will produce waves breaking to two to three metres along parts of the coast, the release said, and rip currents are likely.

The swells will start in the tri-county area near noon Wednesday, and spread east to Cape Breton in the afternoon.

The maximum waves are expected in the tri-county area late in the day Wednesday, and will spread east after midnight and into Thursday. Waves will gradually diminish Thursday into Friday from west to east.