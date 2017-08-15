Making Halifax bike friendly: Council approves Macdonald Bridge bikeway project

The mayor says the Macdonald Bridge bikeway project shows council’s commitment to making Halifax a bicycle-friendly municipality.

On Tuesday night, regional council voted nearly unanimously in favour of the $7.4-million project designed to make it easier for people of all ages and abilities to ride their bikes across the harbour.

“This puts a stake in the ground for us. This is our flag,” Mayor Mike Savage said during the debate.

“This is the municipality saying, ‘Come hell or high water, we are going to be a bike friendly community.’”

The project includes new bike lanes on both sides of the span, and a flyover ramp taking cyclists on and off the bridge on the Halifax side.

The ramp represents the majority of the cost of the project, estimated at about $6.2 million, although that number includes the rest of the Halifax side infrastructure as well.

“The $6.2 million is a huge number to fix probably a million dollar problem,” said Coun. Matt Whitman, the sole vote against the project.

The Ecology Action Centre’s sustainable transportation coordinator said the project could be done cheaper – but it wouldn’t have the same impact on ridership.

“Yes, the price tag is higher,” said Eliza Jackson. “But it’s the money that we need to spend to make sure the bridge is an actual bike friendly piece of infrastructure in our city, and is actually accessible for everyone.”