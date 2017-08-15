News / Halifax

Police asking for public help to find missing 13-year-old Nova Scotia girl

She was last seen in Berwick early Saturday morning

Rylee Irene Robinson, 13, was last seen early Saturday morning.

Police are asking for public assistance locating a missing teenage girl.

Rylee Irene Robinson, 13, was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 12 in Berwick.

In a media release, Kings District RCMP described her as 5’6” tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. No clothing description is available.

RCMP say although foul play is not suspected, they are concerned for the 13-year-old’s safety.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-765-3317 or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). Anonymous tips can be left via Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

