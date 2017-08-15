Police look for motorcyclist who paid for gas before robbing Halifax store

Police are asking for public help finding a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Upper Tantallon on Monday night.

In a media release issued Monday, Halifax District RCMP said shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, police responded to an armed robbery call at a gas station on Hammonds Plains Road.

A male suspect had pumped gas into his motorcycle, entered the gas station and paid before producing a knife. He told the clerk he was robbing the business.

After receiving an undetermined amount of money, he left on his motorcycle. No one was hurt during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man in his thirties. He was about 5 feet tall and was wearing a black biker-style jacket, knee length khaki shorts and a white motorcycle helmet with a visor.

He was riding a black sports-style motorcycle.

This incident is under investigation.