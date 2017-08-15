Halifax police searching for two women in purse theft
Police are asking for the publics assistance in identifying two women who stole a purse from Sunny Side Mall.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women accused of stealing a purse from Sunny Side Mall in Bedford.
On June 24, just after 4 p.m., an employee at the mall noticed two women enter a back storage room of a store. Shortly after, she noticed her purse was missing and the employee notified police.
Both women are described as white with dark hair.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact police, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.
