Stormwater fee coming back to Halifax tax bills

Halifax Water ratepayers will be paying an extra $39 this year – but maybe not next year.

Halifax regional council voted Tuesday to put the stormwater right-of-way fee back on the water bill for this year.

The fee stems from a 2013 Utility and Review Board order that the municipality pay Halifax Water $3.9 million annually for stormwater run-off from municipal streets and sidewalks. Halifax Water collected the fee itself till council voted in 2015 to bring it in house and up it to $42. Then council voted earlier this year to reverse its decision.

Many councillors said on Tuesday that the fee should be paid on tax bills, but a vote against the staff recommendation without an alternative would’ve put the municipality in a budget deficit – a position it’s not legally allowed to be in.

Council voted in favour of the staff recommendation to have Halifax Water collect a $39 fee from all ratepayers this year, but added an amendment to revisit the issue during next year’s budget deliberations to decide whether to put the fee on Haligonians’ tax bills.

Municipal marijuana planning to begin

Halifax planning staff will soon start planning for pot.

With legalization coming in July 2018, staff wanted to address some planning issues, such as where marijuana production facilities and dispensaries should go.