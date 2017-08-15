'We need this school:' Whether French school will occupy Bloomfield now up to N.S. government

The future of the Bloomfield property in Halifax is out of the municipality’s hands for now, and some councillors are concerned the provincial government will repeat past behaviour.

Council voted on Tuesday – National Acadian Day – to sell the North End property, a former school and then community centre, to the province. The motion doesn’t say so, but the hope is that the site will be used for a new school for the Francophone school board, Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP).

The province now has 120 days to decide whether it wants to purchase the property at fair market value. If the province does agree to buy the property, it will decide which school board – CSAP or Halifax Regional School Board – gets to build on it.

“I feel as a municipality, it is not our decision to make a political decision regarding which school board should get the site,” Coun. Lindell Smith said in introducing the motion.

“The school board that has the most need should be on the site.”

“We need this school, and it’s as simple as that,” said Victor Tétrault, secretary for the Action Committee for a Francophone Centre in Halifax.

Tétrault argues the Acadian and Francophone communities in Halifax are losing their language, and building this school could help.

While they unanimously supported the motion, several councillors expressed concern that things wouldn’t work out the way they intended.

“This is a great day, or it could be a great day, but we’ve been here before, so I have reservations,” said Coun. Waye Mason.

The municipality agreed to sell the property the provincial government before. It backed out after three years, saddling HRM with maintenance costs of $90,000 annually.

Tétrault has confidence it will work out this time.

“We believe that the need for a Francophone school has been has clearly demonstrated: we have numbers to support it, we have a large population,” he said.