The Tragically Hip, dueling stars, and young love: Halifax's film festival announces lineup

In under a month, film fans from around the world will descend upon Halifax to take in 190 specially curated films during the 37th annual Atlantic Film Festival.

The recently rebranded event, now known as FIN: Atlantic International Film Festival, announced this year’s full program Wednesday morning.

Wayne Carter, executive director for FIN, announced many of the exciting chosen films, noting that the programming team has in the past chosen to screen films that go on to be very successful during Oscar season, including Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea.

“This year I am very confident that they have done that again,” he said.

From Sept. 14-21, the festival will begin by celebrating the national soundtrack with the screening of Long Time Running, a documentary following The Tragically Hop’s iconic 2016 Man Machine Poem Tour across Canada.

The eight-day festival promises to deliver a variety of films created by local talent, including Black Cop, a film exploring race-based police violence by local actor/director Cory Bowles, also known for his work in Trailer Park Boys.

There will also be big-name movies from over 30 countries, including Borg/McEnroe, starring Shia Labeouf as famous tennis player John McEnroe in the true story of his rivalry with Swedish player Björn Borg. There's also Stronger with Jake Gyllenhaal, which tells the story of a victim of the Boston Marathon bombing, and Breathe starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy based on the true story of a man who fights for disability rights after becoming paralyzed.



FIN will hold their closing night gala at the Lord Nelson Hotel featuring the film Call Me by Your Name, based on the novel by the same name focused on a budding gay romance in Italy, which made a very successful debut earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival.

The festival will take over Park Lane Cinemas on Spring Garden Road, with tickets available as of Sept. 5. Tickets for screenings and special events are on sale now.