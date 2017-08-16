Halifax-area man seriously injured after car crash

Police are investigating a serious Halifax-area crash where a man being investigated for theft sped past other vehicles before going off the road and into a ditch.

According to a Halifax RCMP release, just before noon Tuesday officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on the St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Lewis Lake.

A 52-year-old man from Beaverbank, the driver and lone occupant of the car, was ejected and pinned under the vehicle.

Paramedics and Halifax Fire were able to remove the man from under the car, and he was then taken to the QEII in Halifax with serious injuries.

Police said the 2008 Honda Accord was seen driving at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles before entering the ditch.

The driver is also being investigated for a theft from a local business that took place before the collision.