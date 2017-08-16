It’s official: IKEA Halifax opening date announced

Get your Allen keys ready, Halifax: IKEA’s opening date will be Sept.27.

After months of speculation around exactly when the Dartmouth Crossing store would open this fall, a release Wednesday said the grand opening celebrations will begin at 8:20 a.m., with the store then welcoming customers through the doors at 9 a.m.

“We’re so excited to welcome our first customers to our brand new IKEA Halifax store,” Store Manager Sue Coulet said in the release.

Coulet said opening celebrations will feature “fun family entertainment” and giveaways, with more details about grand opening promotions coming soon.

The IKEA Halifax regular store hours will be weekdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The 330,000 square foot store will include a Showroom and Market hall, while the store will also have a full restaurant and SMALAND children’s play facility.

It will also offer services like home delivery, assembly, planning and returns.