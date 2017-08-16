Lack of ultrasound lengthens wait times for abortion at N.S. clinic

HALIFAX — Women in Nova Scotia are being forced to wait to obtain abortions in part because the hospital-based clinic that performs the vast majority of procedures in the province does not have an ultrasound machine.

Lianne Yoshida, medical co-director of the QEII hospital’s Termination of Pregnancy Unit, says the clinic has been asking for ultrasound equipment for many years and has even considered fundraising or seeking a private donation.

She says a so-called bedside ultrasound machine would help doctors confirm when an early abortion is complete.

Without an ultrasound machine, the clinic will generally not book appointments for women until they are at least eight weeks pregnant, a waiting period several women described as "agonizing" and "cruel."

The delay is lengthened by other barriers to abortion services in Nova Scotia, including the need for women to obtain a referral before booking an appointment.