One bus cut, another added in Halifax Transit route changes
The latest phase of Halifax Transit's Moving Forward Together Plan means changes next week for transit users.
One bus route is cut, another is added, and one more gets another trip next week, all part of the latest phase of Halifax Transit’s Moving Forward Together Plan.
The changes take effect on Monday, and will see the Sambro route 402 bus discontinued, the West Bedford express route 194 bus added, and a new morning trip added for the Tantallon route 330 bus.
Halifax Transit says “several specialized school services that did not appear in the public timetable” will also be discontinued.
People are encouraged to ask Halifax Transit questions about the changes on Twitter on Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. by using the hashtag #hfxtransitchat.
More details on the changes can also be found at halifax.ca/transit.