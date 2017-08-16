Residents file court challenge of tire-burning pilot project in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX — A group of residents has launched a legal challenge to the Nova Scotia government's approval of a tire burning pilot project at a Lafarge cement factory.

Lydia Sorflaten, Allan Sorflaten, Jim Harpell and Kendall McCulloch, who live on a lake near the proposed site in Brookfield, and Fred Blois, who lives about 10 kilometres to the northwest, applied last Friday for a judicial review.

The province's waste diversion agency has shifted a supply of at least 280,000 tires annually to Lafarge, and the province recently approved the company's environmental application for a one-year pilot project to incinerate the tires as fuel.

The residents' application in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia argues that the approval is unreasonable because it fails to protect ecosystems and "the principle of pollution prevention and waste reduction."

It says it runs contrary to environmental principles to shift the tires away from a recycling company to be burned instead.

The company says it can't comment on the judicial review.