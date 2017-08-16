'They're not safe:' Bedford parents say elementary portables look like they came from 'garbage dump'

When Trish Myer showed her 10-year-old son where he will be attending school in the fall, he cried.

Two portable school rooms have been dropped off at Basinview Elementary School in Bedford in preparation for the upcoming school year, and their conditions are so poor that Myer said herself and other parents are "livid."



“It’s just very concerning; they look like they came out of a garbage dump,” Myer said in an interview.

Myer said the old wooden portables are rotting in various areas, metal caging covers the windows, and the exterior seems in dire need of a new paint job.

But despite the fact that the portables appear to be in extremely poor condition, Myer said herself and many parents from the school have reached out to the Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB) and been told the buildings have passed inspection and wouldn’t have been delivered if they weren’t safe for students.

“The school board told us new stairs will cover up the rotting wood and it will get a paint job - but we don’t care how it looks, we want it to be safe and warm,” said Myer.

“My concern is, you can cover it up, but what is rotting is going to be rotting still inside.”

On Wednesday, Myer said one parent told her they witnessed one of the support beams beneath the portables collapse.

"If they're not safe for construction workers, they're not safe for kids," Myer said.

Myer also worries about students with allergy problems being in the buildings for long periods of time, and that the structures won’t hold up to the winter’s cold.

“I don’t want my son sitting in class wearing his winter jacket,” she said.

Dave Wright, HRSB chair, said Wednesday he is aware of the concerns parents have, but added he has not seen photos of the situation himself.

"I just spoke to the superintendet and I was confirming that that isn’t the condition the students will be in - the portables were in storage, they were brought out of storage and put on site, and now they will be brought up to spec by the first day of school," said Wright.