System crash disrupts Nova Scotia government computers, online services
HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government's computer system went down for several hours Wednesday.
The province says an "internal disruption" affected online services and the government's internal email system, leaving departments unable to send or receive emails.
There's no word on a cause for the system crash, although a government tweet said the system had been "fully restored" Wednesday afternoon.
The government says the 911 service was not affected by the outage.