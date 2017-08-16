Two people walk away after float plane crashes in Nova Scotia woods

ITALY CROSS, N.S. — RCMP say two people were able to safely walk away from the crash of a small plane in woods on Nova Scotia's south shore.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson says the Cessna float plane went down near Italy Cross Road in Lunenburg County around 12:30 p.m. local time today after experiencing problems shortly after taking off from a nearby lake.

Hutchinson says there's no word yet on what caused the aircraft to go down in a heavily wooded area.

He says the pilot and the passenger were treated for their injuries at the scene and released.

Hutchinson says emergency responders were removing fuel from the plane.